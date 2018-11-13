Pitch concerns for NFL Mexico City showdown

Field condition concerns have NFL officials monitoring the Estadio Azteca playing surface ahead of Monday's Mexico City showdown between the season's top clubs, the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.

Both 9-1 clubs are set for a showcase matchup in the international contest, but ESPN and the NFL Network report worries with the field while KMBC television in Kansas City tweeted a photo showing workers appearing to be laying new sod at the venue.

Recent football matches and concerts have battered the field, raising the issue.

The NFL's television network said league officials are following the field conditions to ensure footing meets NFL standards in what could be a preview of next February's Super Bowl.

A league decision could force a change of venue if officials were unhappy with field conditions, neither team wanting to risk injury or even poor performances due to inadequate turf.

An NFL spokesman told ESPN the league is working with stadium personnel to ensure an NFL-worthy surface, but ESPN, citing unnamed sources, said talks were underway to either play in Mexico City as planned, move the game to Los Angeles or even postpone the matchup, with a decision expected this week.

ESPN also reported players on both clubs were considering not playing on Monday over the field conditions, one unnamed player saying, "It's not fair to risk our health."