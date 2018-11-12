Spanish press call for Solari appointment as permanent Real Madrid coach

The Spanish press have called for the permanent appointment of Santiago Solari as Real Madrid coach after an unbeaten run as interim boss of the 13-time Champions League winners.

According to Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) rules, Real's period of 14 days to either select Solari full-time or to find another coach to replace Julen Lopetegui comes to an end on Monday but Solari's appointment does not seem to be imminent.

Since taking over on October 29 Solari has guided the European Cup holders to four victories in as many matches including Sunday's impressive 4-2 La Liga display at Celta Vigo.

Lopetegui was dismissed after an embarrassing 5-1 defeat at arch-rivals Barcelona, his fourth loss in the last of his five La Liga games in charge.

Newspapers were unanimous in support of the 42-year-old who has lifted Real up three places to sixth in the table in the space of a fortnight.

AS said "Solari deserves to continue (as manager) after 15 goals in four matches."

Marca said the lack of an official announcement showed the club had abandoned the idea of an external replacement for Lopetegui in favour of Solari.

And Catalonia-based Sport had "Real players extend Solari's contract" as their headline on Monday.

Real's next fixture and possibly Solari's maiden match as long-term boss is the trip to Eibar in La Liga on November 25, following the international break.