Top 14 team Bordeaux part ways with English manager Teague

English manager Rory Teague has left Top 14 side Bordeaux-Begles by mutual consent after less than a year in charge following a run of poor results, the club said on Monday.

Teague took over in January when Jacques Brunel was elevated to the role of France coach. He had previously spent a season as a member of England's coaching staff under Eddie Jones.

But Bordeaux-Begles have suffered four defeats in nine league fixtures this season, including a 40-0 drubbing by Toulouse on November 3 and sit eighth in Top 14.

"Union Bordeaux-Begles and Rory Teague have ended their work together by mutual consent," a statement on the club website said.

"The club recognise the immense work done by Rory Teague in professionalising the club's structures and we wish him the best for the rest of his career," they added.

Former England and Lions back-rower Joe Worsley has taken over on a temporary basis and his first game in the position is set to be against Toulon on November 24.