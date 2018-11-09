Aussie teen de Minaur into Next Gen final

Australian teenager Alex de Minaur reached the Next Gen ATP Finals championship match on Friday with a 3-4 (5/7), 4-1, 4-1, 3-4 (4/7), 4-2 victory over Spain's Jaume Munar.

De Minaur, 19, began the season at number 208 in the world rankings and reached a career-high 31 last month.

He now stands just one win away from capping his breakout season when he takes on top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas or 2017 runner-up Andrey Rublev in Saturday's final.

De Minaur is now an impressive 28-22 on the year after entering 2018 with just two tour-level match wins to his record.

Seeded second, he has not lost a match at the tournament this week, winning Group B before battling past Munar in exactly two hours in the semi-finals.