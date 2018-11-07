Montreal sex probe against maestro Dutoit ends without 'sufficient' proof

The Montreal Symphony Orchestra announced Tuesday that an independent probe into two allegations of sexual misconduct against renowned conductor Charles Dutoit had not confirmed the claims.

The orchestra, known by its French acronym OSM, said in late 2017 it would open the investigation after the accusers came out against the Swiss maestro Dutoit, 82, who adamantly denied the charges.

"Though the procedure employed was rigorous and conformed to best practices in cases of internal inquiries into sexual harassment, the process did not yield sufficient information in relation to allegations of sexual harassment," said the investigator, quoted by the OSM in a statement.

The Montreal orchestra -- for which Dutoit served as artistic director for 25 years, between 1977 and 2002 -- said the two accusers did not wish to follow up on their claims.

The investigation closed in mid-October, the OSM said.

The allegations had led at least five orchestras worldwide -- London's Royal Philharmonic, the Cleveland Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, the Boston Symphony and the New York Philharmonic -- to cut ties with Dutoit.

In its statement the Montreal orchestra said it had accepted "the independent expert's recommendation to both tighten the terms and broaden scope of the institution's policy on workplace harassment" and would "adopt a new policy to this effect."

In particular, the orchestra said it would "implement a program of activities aimed at prevention, awareness, and training on workplace harassment and discrimination."