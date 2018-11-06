Wilder hones 'killer' instinct for Fury

Deontay Wilder says a gruelling training camp has honed his "killer" instinct as he prepares to put his World Boxing Council heavyweight crown on the line against Britain's Tyson Fury next month.

Wilder, who is unbeaten in 40 fights with 39 knockouts, faces off against the undefeated Fury at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on December 1 in what is set to be an explosive encounter.

The 33-year-old Wilder, who is eyeing a potential future bout with IBF, WBA and WBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua next year, told reporters in Los Angeles on Monday he was in prime condition after his training camp.

"I'm feeling wonderful," Wilder said. "My mindset has changed, my body has changed, I feel like a killer. I'm transformed into a killer."

"I feel like I'm at my very best right now. Mentally, physically and emotionally I'm ready to go. Everything is perfect. I just want to get in the ring and show action. Tyson Fury doesn't know what he's gotten himself into."

Wilder's last outing was a bruising battle with Cuba's Luis Ortiz in March. Wilder won that contest with a 10th round technical knockout after being forced to dig deep by the Cuban. Wilder said Tuesday he had benefited by being given a rough ride against Ortiz.

"Luis Ortiz was the most avoided fighter in the heavyweight division and I understand why he had never gotten the title shot before," Wilder said. "I'm the type of fighter who gives people opportunities and he was the fighter I needed to face to prove to the world what I'm all about."

Wilder meanwhile said he is confident his raw punching power will be able to overwhelm Fury's awkward but orthodox style.

"Fury has height just like me and he also brings an awkward style like myself. He's rangy, mobile and he believes he's the best in the world," Wilder said.

"They say that I have the power and he has the boxing skills. We'll see on December 1. It's a puncher versus a boxer. I think the puncher is going to box his lights out, and then I'm going to knock his lights out."

Wilder's trainer Jay Deas revealed that the camp had used smaller but more mobile sparring partners to help Wilder prepare for the athletic challenge posed by Fury.

"Fury is a tall fighter, but it's really the athleticism that makes him what he is," Deas said.

"We believe we're better off finding more athletic guys who are slightly shorter than Fury, rather than someone his height who is a statue."