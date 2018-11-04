DeChambeau, Uihlein share Vegas PGA lead, Glover charges

Bryson DeChambeau, seeking his fourth US PGA title of the year, fired a bogey-free six-under par 65 Saturday to share the lead after three rounds of the Shriners for Children Open.

DeChambeau, returning to competition a month after playing for the losing US squad at the Ryder Cup in France, matched fellow American Peter Uihlein atop the leaderboard on 16-under 197 through 54 holes at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"If I putt well tomorrow, I'll be tough to beat," DeChambeau said. "If I don't, a lot of things can happen."

Lucas Glover, the 2009 US Open champion, fired a 61 to stand one stroke behind the co-leaders, with defending champion Patrick Cantlay and Robert Streb both on 199 and Cameron Champ, a rookie who won his first US PGA title last week in Mississippi, completing an all-USA top six on 200.

"You're going to have to make a lot of birdies," Uihlein said of the final round. "You're going to have to go low. You're going to have to get after it."

After winning his first tour title at last year's John Deere Classic, DeChambeau captured three more at this year's Memorial and two US PGA playoff events, the Northern Trust and Dell Technologies Championship.

A three-foot birdie putt at the fourth and a tap-in birdie at the par-5 ninth gave DeChambeau a solid start. He closed with four birdies in the last six holes, including a 15-footer at the par-3 14th and a four-footer at 18.

"We're still doing our work every day. Get the wind right, the slopes right, execute to the best of our ability," DeChambeau said. "Was able to not make too many mistakes today. Glad we got it right."

Uihlein sank four birdie putts from three to six feet but found a bunker on his approach and took his lone bogey at the par-4 10th.

"I didn't feel like I did anything great but I didn't feel like I did anything that shot me in the foot," Uihlein said.

"It was a pretty steady round. I didn't hit it that close so I didn't have that many opportunities at birdies."

Glover, who has not won since the 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, fired seven birdies and two eagles after an opening bogey. He closed by putting in an eagle from 45 feet at the ninth hole.

Chile's Joaquin Niemann aced the 175-yard par-3 17th hole on the fly on his way to shooting 67 to stand on 204.