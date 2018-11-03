Savea finally breaks his scoring duck for Toulon

Barnstorming All Blacks winger Julian Savea finally scored his first try for Toulon on Saturday as the three-time European champions ended a run of three successive defeats.

Savea, nicknamed 'The Bus', arrived in France with a match-winning, line-breaking reputation forged by his 46-try career with world champions New Zealand.

However, his scoreless frustration in France matched the declining fortunes of his moneyed employers who were second from bottom before Saturday's 26-16 win over Perpignan, the only team behind them in the division.

With his team trailing 16-13 at the interval, Savea crossed for his team's second try in the 42nd minute, justifying the decision to switch him from the wing to the centre to replace Mathieu Bastareaud who is away on international duty.

Lock forward Romain Taofifenua set up the try, charging through before releasing Savea who burst two tackles before scoring under the posts.

Fijian duo Alivereti Raka and Peceli Yato grabbed crucial tries as an under-strength Clermont drew 27-27 with struggling Grenoble to stay top.

With a raft of players away on November international Test duty, Clermont were close to ending a poor recent record on the road where they had lost their last two away league matches.

Clermont were leading 27-20 with just five minutes left when Grenoble snatched a converted try to claim a share of the points.

Grenoble full-back Gaetan Germain then saw a penalty come back off the post to deny his side a famous victory.

Clermont's tries came from Tongan lock Sitaleki Timani, Raka, who is in the process of taking French citizenship, and another slaloming score from Yato with 12 minutes left.

But Tongan centre Alaska Taufa grabbed Grenoble's late converted try before Germain's heart-stopping miss.

"It's very difficult for me to analyse this match straightaway," said Clermont forwards coach Bernard Goutta.

"It's both a glass half full and half empty. We could very well have lost it, but we could also have won it, especially in the second half.

"But we are happy with this draw bearing in mind the type of game and the state of the squad."

Defending champions Castres, crushed 41-6 at Clermont last week, took out their frustrations on Pau with a 37-10 win.

Castres ran in five tries in total and had the game wrapped up by the break by building a 30-3 lead.

Armand Batlle, Robert Ebersohn, Martin Laveau, as well as a penalty try, gave Castres the edge in the opening period with Alex Tulou crossing for the bonus point after the interval.

For Pau, it was a fifth defeat of the season and second heaviest after a 48-28 rout at the hands of Racing 92.

Meanwhile, Montpellier received a timely boost when influential South Affrican lock Jacques Du Plessis was cleared to play on Sunday against Racing after two months out with an Achilles injury.

Du Plessis will, however, be drafted into the backrow for the game in the absence of Louis Picamoles who is away with the France national squad.