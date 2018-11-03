Cameroon's Embiid scores 39 to power 76ers over Pistons

Cameroon center Joel Embiid scored 39 points and grabbed 17 rebounds to lift the Philadelphia 76ers over Detroit 109-99 in an NBA afternoon contest Saturday.

The 76ers improved to 6-4 overall, unbeaten in six home games this season, with Embiid producing 32 points and eight rebounds in the first half, when Philadelphia leaped to a 69-47 edge.

J.J. Redick scored 16 points off the bench while reserve Mike Muscala added 14 points and Australia's Ben Simmons added nine points, five rebounds, five assists and five steals.

Blake Griffin led Detroit with 38 points, 13 rebounds and six assists but the Pistons lost their fourth in a row and fell to 4-4, overtaken by the 76ers in the Eastern Conference standings.

The 76ers avenged an October loss to Detroit in which Griffin torched the Philadelphia lineup for 50 points in a 133-132 over-time Pistons triumph.

Embiid scored the first seven points of the game and sent an early message to Detroit's Andre Drummond in their NBA rivalry. Drummond was ejected from the earlier game against the Sixers this season, after which Pistons coach Dwane Casey dubbed Embiid a "bully."