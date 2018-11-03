Dodgers third-base coach Woodward named Rangers manager

Chris Woodward, an assistant coach for the Los Angeles Dodgers on World Series teams the past two Major League Baseball seasons, was named Saturday as the new manager of the Texas Rangers.

Woodward's only prior managerial stint came with New Zealand in 2016 at the Australia qualifying tournament for the World Baseball Classic.

The 42-year-old American was among at least 11 candidates to interview for the position replacing Jeff Banister, who was fired in September.

Woodward's task will be to rebuild a Rangers team that went 67-95 this past season, matching their fewest wins in a full season since 1985.

The Rangers haven't reached the playoffs since 2016 and haven't won a playoff series since reaching the World Series and losing in 2010 and 2011.

Woodward made his major league debut with the Toronto Blue Jays in 1999 and spent 12 years as a player in the major leagues for Toronto, the New York Mets, Atlanta, Seattle and Boston. He also spent two years as an infield coach for Seattle before serving as the Dodgers' third-base coach.

Rangers bench coach Don Wakamatsu, who served as interim manager for the final 10 games of the 2018 campaign, is expected to be offered another post within the Rangers organization.