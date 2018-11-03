Trouble and strife: Mueller unimpressed as wife criticises Bayern coach Kovac

Germany star Thomas Mueller was unimpressed when his wife criticised Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac on social media for leaving her husband on the bench until late in Saturday's draw.

Mueller admitted he "didn't find it great" when his wife Lisa posted on Instagram "more than 70 minutes before he (Kovac) had a flash of inspiration...".

Mueller came on for James Rodriguez with 71 minutes gone in Saturday's 1-1 draw at home to Freiburg in the Bundesliga.

The result left second-placed Bayern four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund with the two clubs to meet next Saturday in a top-of-the-table clash in Dortmund.

"It was out of emotion, she just loves me -- what should I do?" added Mueller, when asked about the post which was quickly taken down.

Kovac was tight lipped about the Instagram post in the post-match press conference.

"I don't want to comment on that," he said.

With Dortmund looming, frustrations are high in the Bayern camp after the hosts leaked an 89th minute equaliser as Freiburg left Munich with a point for the first time since 1997.

It took Bayern until the 80th minute to go ahead at the Allianz Arena when Serge Gnabry scored only for Freiburg striker Lucas Hoeler to get in between Munich centre-backs Niklas Suele and Jerome Boateng to equalise with a minute left.

Mueller has lost his regular starting berth under Kovac having also been left on the bench for their 3-1 win at Wolfsburg and only played the last 15 minutes of their 2-0 win at AEK in the Champions League nearly a fortnight ago.