Schiphol goes to court to stop security staff strike

Amsterdam-Schiphol airport is launching legal proceedings in a bid to halt a 24-hour strike called for next Tuesday which could affect 200,000 passengers, the PNV union said.

Security staff at the Netherlands' biggest airport -- and one of Europe's busiest -- announced the work stoppage last week demanding improved pay and working conditions.

"Schiphol notified us of legal action seeking a temporary ruling against Tuesday's strike," FNV union spokeswoman Mariette van Dijk told AFP on Tuesday.

The union said it did not know the date or place of the hearing.

The airport is facing demands for a three-percent pay hike, more flexible hours and increased security.

"Schiphol believes the strike is not justified. We do not agree," van Dijk added.

The airport's web site is warning passenger of disruption of security checks on September 4.

"We will initially appeal to the security companies and trade unions in order to reach an agreement before 4 September," the site says.

"In the meantime, we are preparing a legal procedure in case the unlikely event occurs that both related parties will not find an agreement."