Embattled Greek PM revamps cabinet for post-bailout push

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Tuesday reshuffled his cabinet ahead of a keynote economy speech next month, seeking to rebound from poor ratings in the final stretch before 2019 elections.

Finance Minister Euclid Tsakalotos remains at his post, as does Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, leader of the nationalist Independent Greeks, the junior party in Tsipras' government coalition.

The reshuffle also left unchanged the key ministries of labour, migration, tourism and foreign affairs ahead of a name deal currently being negotiated with neighbouring Macedonia.

To fill junior ministry posts, Tsipras brought in a number of younger cadres from his leftist Syriza party into the government. Thirteen out of more than 50 government members are women.

Among notable changes is the appointment of former government spokeswoman Olga Gerovassili as the country's first police minister. Her deputy is also a woman, former conservative Katerina Papacosta, in another first for the country.

A former socialist health minister, Mariliza Xenogiannakopoulou, was also brought in as administrative reform minister to broaden the government's political appeal.

The embattled 44-year-old PM is seeking to rebound from poor ratings exacerbated by last month's wildfires near Athens that have left nearly 100 people dead.

Tsipras' Syriza party trails the conservative New Democracy party by over 10 points.

Elections are still over a year away, but there is speculation Tsipras could call them in early 2019.

Last week, Tsipras hailed the end of his country's eight-year "Odyssey" of painful bailouts and said the country had "won back the right to determine its own fortunes and future".

He has now pledged to raise the minimum wage and is expected to announce a batch of low-income benefits at the annual Thessaloniki trade fair next month.

"We need to rally. We need unity but also renewal," Tsipras told his leftist Syriza party this week.

"Our country, the government and the party need new blood and more hunger for work," he said.