Tesla wins green rebate lawsuit against Canada's Ontario province

US electric automaker Tesla has won a lawsuit against Canada's most populous province of Ontario after its new government scrapped a rebate initiative for electric car purchases.

The government told AFP it is reviewing the ruling and "will make a decision on how to proceed in the coming days."

A Tesla spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

The Electric and Hydrogen Vehicle Incentive Program, launched by the previous Ontario Liberal administration, offered rebates of up to Can$14,000 on qualifying vehicles.

But the program was scrapped along with other Ontario green energy initiatives when a new Tory government came to power in July.

According to the firm, customers who ordered their car before July could still benefit from the program until mid-September -- except for hundreds of Tesla customers.

In its complaint, Tesla slammed the "arbitrary" exclusion, saying it put its customers into an "unfair position of no longer being eligible for the rebate they had expected to receive when they ordered their vehicles, while purchasers of other brands and from other dealers will still receive the rebate during a transition period."

It asked the Ontario Superior Court of Justice to strike down the limitation of the transition program that excluded Tesla customers waiting on some 600 Model 3 vehicle orders.

In a scathing ruling, justice Frederick Myers called the decision "egregious."

He acknowledged government's right to cancel the subsidies, but said that in applying the policy Ontario unlawfully "singled out Tesla for reprobation and harm."