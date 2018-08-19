Canadian Wickens 'alert' after scary IndyCar crash

Canadian Robert Wickens was airlifted to hospital on Sunday after a frightening airborne crash that launched his car into the fence and caused a lengthy delay in the IndyCar Pocono race.

An IndyCar spokesman said the rookie driver was "awake and alert" as he was transported by air ambulance to a hospital.

Wickens went soaring into the fence at Pocono Raceway in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, after colliding with Ryan Hunter-Reay.

The collision caused Hunter-Reay's car to careen into the wall, and Wickens' car was pulled along with it.

Wickens, of Guelph, Ontario, launched over Hunter-Reay's car and sailed into the catchfence, where the main body of his IndyCar spun several times before landing back onto the track in pieces.

Hunter-Reay was also among those treated for injuries after a crash that also swept up Pietro Fittipaldi, James Hinchcliffe and Takuma Sato.

The smash happened in turn two of the ninth lap of the race.

There was no other immediate word on the extent of Wickens' injuries as he was admitted to Lehigh Valley Hospital.

"He is hurt but hopefully not too bad. At least he is alive," said French driver Sebastien Bourdais.

The race was restarted after a two-hour delay while race workers cleared the track and fixed the busted fence.

Hunter-Reay said he felt fortunate to have come out of it without more serious injuries. He was one of the drivers who was treated at the race track medical facility and released.

"I was lucky to get out of that one," said Hunter-Reay.

Fittipaldi wasn't involved in the initial collision but was right behind the others in a tight pack and ran head long into the smoke and debris.

"I am a little sore," Fittipaldi said. "I saw all the smoke ahead. When I saw I was going to hit Hinch head on I had to slam the breaks and get low.

"When I did that, with the debris, I lost the car and hit him sideways.

"I talked to Hinch and Sato, there was so much debris and fluid on the track I was just trying to slow down and get down. I lost it. It is what it is."

Australian driver Will Power said he was relieved to know Wickens, who drives for Schmidt Peterson Motorsports, was alert.

"It is just terrible, but I am so glad he is awake and alert. He is OK as far as that goes," said Power. "You know he is going to have some injuries but so glad everyone is fine."

Sunday's race was the 14th in the 17-race IndyCar season.