Late Dzeko stunner gets Roma off to winning start in Serie A

A late Edin Dzeko stunner gave AS Roma a winning start to their Serie A season at Torino on Sunday as the top three from last year's campaign all won their opening round of matches.

Champions Juventus, with new superstar signing Cristiano Ronaldo making his debut, won 3-2 at Chievo on Saturday with runners-up Napoli coming back to win 2-1 at Lazio.

Roma's only goal came one minute from time following spectacular play by new Dutch signing Justin Kluivert, son of former Barcelona striker Patrick Kluivert.

The 19-year-old Roma newcomer dribbled from midfield past three players to provide the crucial cross which Dzeko converted, volleying into the far top corner.

"I think it was one of my top three career goals," said Dzeko.

"I saw Kluivert on the right and hoped he would cross it to the back post, which is fortunately what he did."

Venezuelan Tomas Rincon had Torino's best chance as he rattled the crossbar on 39 minutes.

Iago Falque thought he had scored for the hosts three minutes after the break but his attempt was ruled offside after a look at the VAR.

Former Paris Saint Germain player Javier Pastore missed a number of chances against his former teammate Salvatore Sirigu in the Torino goal.

Lorenzo De Silvestri limped off after a knock and allowed Ola Aina to also get his first Serie A game just days after arriving on loan from Chelsea, with new Roma goalkeeper Robin Olsen making several saves.

Inter Milan -- fourth last season -- play at Sassuolo later on Sunday.

The opening round of matches involving both Genoa teams were postponed because of the bridge collapse in the port city.

Sampdoria had been due to host Fiorentina and Genoa to travel to AC Milan.