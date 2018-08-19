Injury-plagued Waring captures maiden title at 200th attempt

Injury-cursed Paul Waring won his first European Tour title at the 200th attempt on Sunday with a play-off triumph over South Africa's Thomas Aiken at the Nordea Masters.

Both men fired rounds of 68 to get to 14 under for the tournament despite the rain in Gothenburg.

However, it was Aiken who cracked on the first play-off hole -- the 18th -- when he found the water while a par from 33-year-old Waring saw him claim his maiden win.

"I wasn't ever sure this day would come. I've tried so hard for many years to get to this point and it's nice to finally cross the line and be holding the trophy," said Waring who has endured a rollercoaster career.

He suffered a wrist injury which saw him miss large parts of the 2011 and 2012 seasons before a shoulder problem meant he could only play 12 events over 2015 and 2016.

In third place on Sunday was Germany's Maximilian Kieffer on 13 under, one shot clear of Ryder Cup hopeful Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.