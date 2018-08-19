Snedeker leads Wyndham Championship by one

Brandt Snedeker played his 11 remaining holes on Sunday morning in even par en route to a 69 and a one-shot lead in the third round of the weather-hit Wyndham Championship.

Snedeker had to finish the remainder of his third round after organizers halted play on Saturday because of thunderstorms in the Greensboro, North Carolina area.

"Got off to a great start, almost holed out the first hole," Snedeker said of Sunday's return to the course. "Really thought I could go low from there. Had some good opportunities.

"I made one bad mistake. I mis-clubbed on 12 and hit it where you can’t hit it and made bogey there."

Snedeker's total of 16 under is one shot better than Brian Gay and David Hearn. That threesome will make up the final pairing in the fourth round.

Behind the top three on the leaderboard are C.T. Pan and D.A. Points at 14 under and Ryan Moore and Abraham Ancer at 13 under. Spain's Sergio Garcia, Harris English and Brett Stegmaier are at 12 under.

Snedeker started Sunday morning with a birdie at the par-four eighth but lost some ground with back-to-back bogeys at the 11th and 12th holes.

Gay equalled is career low on the PGA Tour by shooting a eight-under 62.

"Nice to finish off with a birdie," Gay said.