Press body condemns killing of AFP driver in Kabul

The International Federation of Journalists on Thursday condemned the killing of Mohammad Akhtar, a 31-year-old driver for AFP, in a suicide attack in Kabul and called for those responsible to be punished.

Akhtar, a father of four including a baby of just a few months, was among 23 people killed on July 22 in an attack claimed by the Islamic State group that took place as supporters of Afghan Vice President Abdul Rashid Dostum were leaving the capital's international airport after welcoming the former warlord home from exile.

"The IFJ condemns the killing of media staff Mohammad Akhtar in Afghanistan and demands justice to him by ensuring punishment to those involved in this attack," it said in a statement.

"The killing once again highlighted the precarious conditions of journalists in Afghanistan, a country under the grip of violence targeting unsuspecting innocent people, including journalists."

Mohammad Akhtar is the third member of the agency's staff to be killed in Afghanistan since 2014.

"Once again our bureau in Kabul has suffered a devastating blow," said Michele Leridon, AFP Global News Director.

Brussels-based IFJ describes itself as the world's leading journalists' federation with some 600,000 members in 146 countries.