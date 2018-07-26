Tanak leads in Finland -- now for 16-hour marathon drive

Estonia's Ott Tanak claimed victory on the opening stage of the Rally of Finland on Thursday but the real test comes Friday with drivers facing a marathon 16 hours on the road.

Tanak, behind the wheel of a Toyota Yaris, swept to victory on the hills of Harju at Jyvaskyla ahead of Thierry Neuville in a Hyundai and five-time world champion Sebastien Ogier in an M-Sport Ford.

Friday sees 10 stages and 126.4km in timed runs which will take up to 16 hours to complete.

Standings:

1. Ott Tanak-Martin Jarveoja (EST/Toyota Yaris) 1:49.2, 2. Thierry Neuville-Nicolas Gilsoul (BEL/Hyundai i20) at 0.7, 3. Sebastien Ogier-Julien Ingrassia (FRA/Ford Fiesta) 0.8, 4. Andreas Mikkelsen-Anders Jaeger(NOR/Hyundai i20) 0.9, 5. Esapekka Lappi-Janne Ferm (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 1.7, 6. Mads Ostberg-Torstein Eriksen (NOR/Citroen C3) 1.8, 7. Craig Breen-Scott Martin (IRL-GBR/Citroen C3) 1.8, 8. Jari-Matti Latvala-Miikka Anttila (FIN/Toyota Yaris) 2.3, 9. Elfyn Evans-Daniel Barritt (GBR/Ford Fiesta) 2.6, 10. Hayden Paddon-Seb Marshall (NZL-GBR/Hyundai i20) 2.6