Anglo American approves Peruvian copper mine

Anglo American on Thursday announced firm plans for a major copper mine in Peru, at a development cost of up to $5.3 billion.

The Quellaveco project is in partnership with Japanese giant Mitsubishi Corp., which will have a 40 percent stake, mining giant Anglo said in a statement.

Anglo, which Thursday announced also a fall in first-half net profit, said the project would take on board local environmental concerns.

"After several years of extensive preparatory work, we are very pleased to develop the project together with our partners Mitsubishi," Anglo American chief executive Mark Cutifani said in a statement.

Initial production of the copper is expected in 2022, with full output planned the following year.

"During the first ten years of full production Quellaveco is expected to produce approximately 300,000 tonnes" annually, Anglo said.

In relation to the project, Anglo added that it had "agreed 26 detailed and specific long-term commitments relating to water management, environmental protection and social investment".