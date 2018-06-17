Fleetwood matches US Open record with final-round 63

England's Tommy Fleetwood matched the lowest round in US Open history, storming to a seven-under-par 63 to take the clubhouse lead at Shinnecock Hills on Sunday.

Fleetwood's two-over-par total put him one off the lead of defending champion Brooks Koepka and Masters champion Patrick Reed, who had yet to make the turn in the final round.

The 27-year-old from Southport, owner of four European Tour titles, started the day six off the pace but stormed up the leaderboard with a four birdies and one bogey on the front nine.

A burst of four successive birdies at 12, 13, 14 and 15 was halted when he missed the green at the par-four 16th. He parred 17 as his hopes of matching the lowest round in major championship history -- the 62 shot by Branden Grace at the 2017 British Open -- dwindled.

He had a birdie look at the 18th, but his nine-foot birdie putt didn't drop.

Fleetwood, who finished fourth last year in his second US Open appearance, became the sixth golfer to shoot 63 in the US Open, a group that includes the final round 63 produced by Johnny Miller to win at Oakmont in 1973.