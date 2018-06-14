Australia's Stosur knocked out in Nottingham

Australia's former US Open champion Sam Stosur was knocked out of the WTA Wimbledon warm-up event in Nottingham on Thursday after suffering a straight sets defeat by Britain's Katie Boulter.

The British number four reached her first WTA quarter-final with a 7-6 (8/6), 6-1 win over Stosur, the champion in New York in 2011.

It was one of the most significant victories of the 21-year-old's career, who has been on an upward curve in 2018 as she looks to improve on a world ranking of 156.

Boulter face either top-seed Ashleigh Barty or China's Duan Ying-Ying in the last eight.