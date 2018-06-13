int

Over one million migrate from Venezuela to Colombia in 16 months

More than one million people have migrated from crisis-hit Venezuela to neighboring Colombia during the past 16 months, according to figures released by Bogota on Wednesday.

Authorities have determined that 442,462 Venezuelans who have crossed into Colombia have residence permits while 376,572 do not -- a total of 819,034 people
Authorities have determined that 442,462 have residence permits while 376,572 do not -- a total of 819,034 Venezuelans.

"To this figure, we must add 250,000 Colombians who have returned. So more than a million people have entered the country from Venezuela in the last 16 months," according to a statement from the agency charged with registering these migrants.

Bogota and the border regions receive most of the flow of migrants -- the largest in Colombia's history -- from Venezuela, where hyperinflation has crippled the country, leading to shortages of food and medicine.