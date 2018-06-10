Johnson on top of the world after Memphis victory

Dustin Johnson warmed up for the US Open by reclaiming the world number one ranking on Sunday, cruising to a six-shot victory at the Fedex St.Jude Classic.

Johnson, who started the day alongside Andrew Putnam at the top of the leaderboard, held his nerve to close with a four-under-par 66 at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tennessee.

The 33-year-old sealed his win in emphatic style, holing out for a sensational eagle two on the 18th to roars from the gallery.

Johnson finished the tournament with a four-round aggregate 261, 19 under par.

Putnam's challenge wilted after a disastrous double-bogey on the par-four first which left Johnson with sole possession of the lead.

The win ensures Johnson will return to the top of the rankings as the golf world prepares for the second major of the season at next week's US Open at Shinnecock Hills, New York.

Johnson had ceded his number one spot to Justin Thomas last month following a 64-week reign at the top of the standings.

Sunday's victory was the 18th PGA Tour win of Johnson's career, and his first since a triumph at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii in January.