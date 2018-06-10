spo

French Open headlines and quotes - Day 15

French Open headlines and top quotes on Sunday, the 15th and final day of the 2018 tournament:

Nadal celebrates with the Roland Garros ball boys and girls after French Open title No. 11
Headlines

+ Nadal beats Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in men's final

+ 11th French Open title for the Spaniard

+ Thiem well-beaten in first Grand Slam final

Who's saying what

"To win 11 times here -- it's fantastic and not something I ever dreamed of."

-- Rafael Nadal tries to take in the achievement of winning his 11th Roland Garros crown.

"I am 32, that's how I feel. No, no, you can't fight against age and you can't fight against the watch. The watch keeps going always."

-- Nadal when asked how long he will keep playing.

"I had tough moment in the third set with cramps in my hand. I was very scared but that's sport -- it was very humid."

-- The great Spaniard did have a scare midway through the third set when he needed treatment on his finger.

"Physically I enjoyed more watching him on the couch."

-- Dominic Thiem jokes that it was easier watching Nadal's French Open finals from home as a child rather than facing him on court.

"Congratulations on winning your 11th title at @rolandgarros, @RafaelNadal! And for continuing to make history while being an example on and off the court."

-- Champions League winners Real Madrid congratulate Nadal on Twitter.

"The legend continues... @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #11."

-- Six-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker.

"Dream run continues! Well done, @RafaelNadal, on winning yet another @rolandgarros title, despite an injury scare towards the end."

-- Legendary Indian cricket batsman Sachin Tendulkar.

Numbers up

17 -- Grand Slam titles for Nadal, just three fewer than great rival Roger Federer.

42 -- unforced errors made by Thiem in the final as he stuttered at crucial moments.