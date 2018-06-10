Sagan claims Swiss stage as Kung extends overall lead

Triple world champion Peter Sagan won the second stage of the Tour de Suisse on Sunday as Stefan Kung extended his overall lead.

Sagan edged a sprint finish at the end of the 155km street circuit stage around Frauenfeld, with Colombian Fernando Gaviria second and Nathan Haas of Australia third.

Kung had started the day in the leader's jersey after his BMC team won Saturday's opening stage team time-trial but he extended his advantage by taking bonus seconds in an intermediate sprint during the stage.

He now leads BMC team-mates Greg Van Avermaet, the Olympic champion, and Richie Porte, the Australian contender for overall victory, by three seconds.

The victory was Sagan's fifth this year but first since he triumphed at the prestigious one-day cobbled classic Paris-Roubaix in April.

It was also his 16th stage win at the Tour de Suisse.

Monday's third stage is a hilly 182km from Oberstammheim to Gansingen.

The race finishes next Sunday with an individual time-trial following three days of mountain stages.