French Open men's final -- key points

Key points in Sunday's French Open men's final between 10-time champion Rafael Nadal and Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem:

Set 1

Nadal 6-4

-- Nadal breaks in the second game as Thiem nets a forehand. The Austrian won only one point in the first two games.

-- Thiem breaks straight back with his second forehand winner of the game flying past a rooted Nadal.

—- Still with no Hawkeye at Roland Garros, chair umpire incorrectly overrules line call which would have seen Thiem level at 3-3. But the Austrian saves two break points and wins the lengthy game anyhow.

-- Nadal breaks to love to clinch the opening set as Thiem undoes all of his earlier hard work with a third forehand unforced error of the game into the net.

Top tweet: "The final has the sense of inevitability. Nadal 95-0 when winning 1st set in best of 5 set matches on Clay." -- Britain's former US Open finalist Greg Rusedski.

Key statistics: First serve percentage -- Nadal 65%, Thiem 45%

Total points won -- Nadal 39, Thiem 29

Set 2

Nadal 6-3

Cheese: French football legend Zinedine Zidane poses for a photo with his family in the stands (AFP)

-- Nadal piles on the pressure at the start of the second set, taking his fifth break point of another marathon game as Thiem sends a wild backhand long.

-- Thiem brings up break point with a perfectly-judged drop shot after Nadal is given a time warning, but the defending champion then wins two exchanges at the net and holds to move one game from the set.

-- Nadal wraps up the set on his first set point as Thiem hits backhand wide.

Top tweet: "Absolutely grueling game and a couple of sneaky drop shots from Vamos-Rafa do damage." -- Tennis coach Brad Gilbert

Key statistics: Break points saved in set — Nadal 1/1, Thiem 4/5

Unforced errors — Nadal 7, Thiem 12