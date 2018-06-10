French Open men's final -- key points

Key points in Sunday's French Open men's final between 10-time champion Rafael Nadal and Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem:

Set 1

Nadal 6-4

-- Nadal breaks in the second game as Thiem nets a forehand. The Austrian won only one point in the first two games.

-- Thiem breaks straight back with his second forehand winner of the game flying past a rooted Nadal.

—- Still with no Hawkeye at Roland Garros, chair umpire incorrectly overrules line call which would have seen Thiem level at 3-3. But the Austrian saves two break points and wins the lengthy game anyhow.

-- Nadal breaks to love to clinch the opening set as Thiem undoes all of his earlier hard work with a third forehand unforced error of the game into the net.

Key statistics: First serve percentage -- Nadal 65%, Thiem 45%

Total points won -- Nadal 39, Thiem 29