Vettel takes Canadian GP pole with lap record

Sebastian Vettel roared to pole position with a record-breaking lap for Ferrari in Saturday's dramatic qualifying session for this weekend's Formula One Canadian Grand Prix.

It is the Italian team's first time on pole in Montreal since seven-time champion Michael Schumacher managed it in 2001.

"The car was incredible in qualifying and it just kept getting quicker," said Vettel, whose Ferrari team were using new engines.

"I think I was a bit in trouble after Friday practice, but I guess I woke up the right way today."

In a tight and intriguing contest between the three leading teams, Vettel clocked a best lap in a record one minute, 10.764 seconds to secure his 54th pole position and outpace nearest rival Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes and Dutchman Max Verstappen.

Championship leader and defending champion Lewis Hamilton was down in fourth for Mercedes -- his hopes of a fourth consecutive pole in Canada ended -- ahead of Finn Kimi Raikkonen in the second Ferrari.

Australian Daniel Ricciardo, victorious in Monaco two weeks ago, was sixth in the second Red Bull as his team-mate Verstappen, who had been fastest throughout practice, continued to deliver a perfect riposte to his critics.

Mercedes, who chose not to introduce their new upgraded power units in Montreal and struggled to extract the best from the 'hyper-soft' tyre, saw Hamilton struggle to find the form that has enabled him to dominate in the past.

Hamilton was seeking to equal Schumacher's record of seven wins in Canada this weekend, but his run of supremacy looks likely to end on Sunday.