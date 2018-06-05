Justify draws rail for Belmont Stakes Triple Crown tilt

Bob Baffert-trained wonder horse Justify will have to clinch the Triple Crown the hard way after being drawn against the rail for the 150th running of the Belmont Stakes on Tuesday.

After wins in the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, Justify could become only the 13th horse to sweep US flat racing's Triple Crown with victory at Belmont Park, New York on Saturday.

However 4-5 favourite Justify's challenge for the third leg of the Triple Crown was made harder after he was drawn in gate one on Tuesday.

Long shot outsider Free Drop Billy (30-1) was in gate two, with the dangerous 8-1 contender Bravazo in three.

The Los Angeles-based Baffert however was relaxed about Justify's chances despite the unfavourable draw.

"You never do like to draw the rail, but my horse seemed to live in it," Baffert said.

"I just think most importantly the horse is doing well. We have it, we can't change it, we're just going to deal with it."

Baffert however reported that Justify has looked in good shape since his victory in the Preakness on May 19.

"He's doing well. Everything's gone really well since the Preakness, so we're really happy with his preparations."

Justify has electrified flat racing this season since making his debut. Unraced as a three-year-old, Justify has won all of his five career starts in the space of three months.

Baffert meanwhile could become only the second trainer in history to win two Triple Crowns.

The veteran successfully guided American Pharoah to the treble in 2015, becoming the first horse in 37 years to achieve the feat.

If Justify seals the deal on Saturday, Baffert would take his place in US flat racing history alongside James "Sunny Jim" Fitzsimmons, who won two Triple Crowns in the 1930s.

Baffert said Tuesday the experience of winning so recently with American Pharoah in 2015 was helping him manage the pressure this week.

"I'm very fortunate. This is my 5th time going for a Triple Crown and it never gets old," Baffert said. "Going through it with American Pharoah helped. Once Pharaoh did it, I just had this sense of relief.

"Now we're coming up here with another great horse who has been phenomenal to date. He just keeps bringing it every race. There's excitement in the air but we know it's going to be tough.

"Right now we're just going to enjoy the moment. If it's meant to be it's meant to be."

One of the biggest threats to Justify's hopes could come in the shape of 4-1 hope Hofburg, who was drawn in four.

Restoring Hope was outside him with Gronkowski, part-owned by New England Patriots NFL star Rob Gronkowski, in sixth.