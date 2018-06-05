French Open headlines and quotes - Day 10

French Open headlines and best quotes on Tuesday, the 10th day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

+ World no 72 Cecchinato stuns Djokovic

+ Italian to play Thiem in semi-finals

+ Djokovic "doesn't know" if he'll play Wimbledon

+ Thiem thrashes injury-stricken second seed Zverev

+ Stephens, Keys set up US Open final rematch

Who's saying what

"I don't know. I don't know if I'm going to play on grass."

-- Novak Djokovic when asked about his plans for the grass-court season.

"Maybe I'm sleeping. It's amazing, it's unbelievable for me. I'm very happy because it's unbelievable to beat Novak Djokovic in a quarter-final at Roland Garros. It's amazing."

-- Marco Cecchinato, who had never won a Grand Slam match before this tournament, struggles to comprehend his shock victory.

"I don't know. I'm just not thinking about tennis at the moment."

-- Djokovic unsure how he will regroup from the defeat.

"No."

-- The 12-time Grand Slam champion's response to being asked if it was the most painful defeat of his career.

"Cecchinato is full of confidence, probably the most confident player out there right now. He never won a match at a Slam... So everything is going easy for him. He can play completely free."

-- Dominic Thiem is wary of Cecchinato.

"The press conference after the second round was my favorite moment. I heard the Queen of England heard it. That's impressive. I think you're the only person who will actually make me smile right now."

-- Alexander Zverev chats to the reporter from Yorkshire who he famously couldn't understand earlier in the tournament.

"Now I just have to go find her, because I need to tell her some juicy stuff. I just went and searched for her in the training room. Yeah, I think everything will be normal."

-- Sloane Stephens can't see the enormity of her match with Madison Keys getting in the way of their friendship.

"Well, my brother was supposed to come and he lost his passport at LAX (Los Anegeles), so that's minus one person. I have three: my mom, my coach, my agent. There would have been four, but he lost his passport."

-- Stephens's brother isn't going to make it to Roland Garros.

"No, I wouldn't let him come now. Are you kidding me? He missed his opportunity. He asks me all the time and I always say no anyway. So the one time I say yes, he loses his passport. That's ridiculous. He's not coming. You're not going to see him. Don't worry."

-- Even if he can get a new passport, Stephens's brother won't be welcome in Paris.

Numbers up

40 - years since an Italian man last reached a Grand Slam semi-final.

21 - months since Djokovic last reached a Grand Slam semi-final. The last time he played in the last four of a major he lost the 2016 US Open final to Stan Wawrinka.