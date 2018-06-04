George H.W. Bush released from hospital

Former US president George H.W. Bush was released from the hospital Monday after an eight-day stay during which he was treated for low blood pressure and fatigue, his office said.

Spokesman Jim McGrath said Bush -- at 93 the oldest living former US commander in chief -- was discharged from Southern Main Health Care, in the state of Maine where the Bushes own a summer vacation home.

"The president is deeply appreciative both for the terrific care and the many good wishes he has received," McGrath said on Twitter.

Bush's treatment marks the second time in one month that he was admitted to the hospital following the death in mid-April of his beloved wife Barbara Bush, the former first lady who was the matriarch of a political dynasty.

The United States counts five living former presidents: Bush, his son George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter.