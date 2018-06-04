Nadal brushes aside Marterer to ease into quarter-finals

Rafael Nadal moved a step closer to an incredible 11th French Open title on Monday by seeing off German Maximilian Marterer in straight sets to reach the quarter-finals.

The world number one's 6-3, 6-2, 7-6 (7/4) victory over the world number 70 saw him equal the record of 12 last-eight appearances at Roland Garros, which was set by Novak Djokovic the day before.

It is the 35th time the Spaniard, who turned 32 on Sunday, has made the quarters of a Grand Slam tournament.

Nadal will face Argentinian Diego Schwartzman for a semi-final spot, after the 11th seed staged a thrilling comeback to down sixth seed Kevin Anderson 1-6, 2-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7/0), 6-2.

Top seed Nadal is now on his own in third on the all-time list for most match wins at Grand Slam events with 234 victories.