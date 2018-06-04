Taiwan double Olympic weightlifting champion Hsu retires

Taiwanese double Olympic champion weightlifter Hsu Shu-ching will not go for a third gold at Tokyo in 2020 after announcing her retirement following a spate of injuries.

It is the end of a remarkable run for the 27-year-old 53kg class world record holder, who sensationally grabbed gold at the 2016 Olympics in Rio De Janeiro.

Later that year Hsu became the first Taiwanese athlete to win two Olympic golds when her silver medal from London 2012 was upgraded when winner Zulfiya Chinshanlo of Kazakhstan failed a dope test.

In a surprise announcement on her official Facebook page Sunday, Hsu brought an abrupt end to her professional lifting career, saying she will not defend her Asian Games title in Jakarta, Indonesia, in August.

Four years ago at the Incheon Asiad she set the combined world record of 233kg.

Hsu blamed chronic knee problems and a severe elbow injury at the 2017 World Weightlifting Championships, adding that she had come to the decision after discussing it with her coach, doctors, and the Taiwan's weightlifting association.

"To date, I am still rehabilitating and I haven't been able to fully invest in my training," she posted.

Hsu said she felt "regretful" and "reluctant" about her decision because of the support and training she had received over the years.

"I was originally hoping to win more achievements for our country heading into Jakarta and Tokyo," she said.

She pledged not to abandon weightlifting altogether and will train to become a coach at the national sports training centre.

Her fans left an outpouring of supportive comments on her Facebook page, calling her "Taiwan's pride."

Hsu is known for being humble and charitable with her prize money.

Women's weightlifting has been a strength for Taiwan.

Kuo Hsing-chun became a fan favourite after she set a world record for the 58kg weight class at the 2017 Universiade in Taipei after winning a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics.