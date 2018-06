Italian world number 72 Marco Cecchinato stunned eighth seed David Goffin 7-5, 4-6, 6-0, 6-3 on Sunday to set up a French Open quarter-final against former champion Novak Djokovic.

Cecchinato, who had never won a Grand Slam match before arriving in Paris, continued his dream run at Roland Garros by seeing off Belgian Goffin.

The 25-year-old, who won his first ATP title as a lucky loser in Budapest earlier this year, will face Djokovic for the first time with a semi-final spot at stake.