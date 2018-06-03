Djokovic into record 12th French Open quarter-final

Novak Djokovic reached a record 12th French Open quarter-final on Sunday with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 win over Spain's Fernando Verdasco.

Djokovic, the 2016 champion and 12-time Grand Slam title winner, has now also reached 40 quarter-finals at the majors.

The 31-year-old Serb, seeded at 20 this year after a year of struggles with an elbow injury and mediocre form, will face either Belgian eighth seed David Goffin or Italy's world number 72 Marco Cecchinato for a semi-final spot.

Verdasco, 34, had knocked out fourth seed Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets in the third round.

However, his hopes of beating Djokovic for the first time in eight years weren't helped by a badly blistered left foot which needed treatment before the end of the second set.

Victory on Sunday was also Djokovic's 200th on clay courts.