Wales wing Evans ruled out of Argentina tour

Steff Evans has been ruled out of Wales's tour to Argentina after suffering a knee injury in their victory over South Africa.

Evans came off during the 22-20 win in Washington and the Welsh Rugby Union confirmed the wing wouldn't be fit in time for the tour.

"Steff suffered a knee injury against the Springboks which precludes him from taking any further part in the summer tour," the WRU said on Sunday.

"He will return to Wales for further investigations to establish an accurate diagnosis and prognosis."

Worcester wing Josh Adams has been called up as replacement for Evans.

Tomas Francis has also joined the squad as cover for Samson Lee, who is struggling with a back injury.