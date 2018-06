Kazakhstan's world number 98 Yulia Putintseva reached the French Open quarter-finals for the second time on Sunday, downing Czech 26th seed Barbora Strycova 6-4, 6-3.

It will be only the 23-year-old's second quarter-final of the year, after she had won just two matches in five clay-court tournaments this season heading into Roland Garros.

She plays America's Madison Keys for a place in the semi-finals.