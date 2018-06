US Open champion Sloane Stephens reached her first Roland Garros quarter-final on Sunday, beating Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 6-2, 6-0.

Stephens, the 10th seed, had previously made the fourth round for four successive seasons.

She will face either Australian Open champion and second seed Caroline Wozniacki or Russia's Daria Kasatkina for a place in the semi-finals.

A clearly hobbled Kontaveit hit just five winners but 21 unforced errors in the 52-minute mismatch.