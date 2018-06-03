Thiem into third successive Roland Garros last eight

Austrian seventh seed Dominic Thiem reached his third successive French Open quarter-final on Sunday with a 6-2, 6-0, 5-7, 6-4 win over Japan's Kei Nishikori.

Thiem, the only man to defeat 10-time Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal on clay this year, will face German second seed Alexander Zverev for a place in the semi-finals.

Sunday's win for 24-year-old Thiem was his first over Japanese 19th seed Nishikori who had won their previous matches on grass at Halle in 2015 and on clay in Rome in 2016.