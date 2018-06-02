spo

Woods briefly shares Memorial lead but falters late

Tiger Woods briefly seized a share of the third-round lead at the Memorial on Saturday, but two late bogeys saw the former world number one slip back at Muirfield Village.

Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 2, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio
Tiger Woods hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the third round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 2, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio (Getty/AFP)

A birdie at the par-five 15th saw the 14-time major champion tie for the lead at 11-under par.

But his charge was halted with bogeys at 16 and 18 as he signed for a four-under par 68 that left him on nine-under 207.

"I'm in position where if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days, I've got a chance," said Woods, whose last title came at the 2013 WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

Woods, a five-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event, was five-under heading into the round and again sent the huge gallery following him into a frenzy when he landed his second shot at the par-five fifth 13 feet behind the flag and holed the put for an eagle.

Woods then birdied the sixth, seventh and ninth holes to move to 10-under par for the tournament, just a shot behind the leading second round duo of American Kyle Stanley and Chilean teenager Joaquin Niemann who had yet to tee off.

Woods parred his next five holes, missing a birdie attempt form within four feet at the par-four 14th.

He did birdie the next, holing a 14-footer at 15. But he took the gloss from his round in three-putting from 46-feet for bogey at the par-three 16th and then three-putting from 32 feet at the last.

"Well, 16 and 18 - I know I shot 68 today but that's probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today," Woods said.

Woods is playing his ninth tournament of 2018 in his return from spinal fusion surgery last year. So far he has four top-12 finishes, including a tie for second at the Valspar Championship in March.

"I played really, really well. I played beautifully, actually. Had total control of what I was doing out there and just didn't finish it off.

"The good thing is I'm in position," Woods added. "Hopefully I won't be too far back with 14 or 15 (under par) might be leading at the end of the day.