Woods briefly shares Memorial lead but falters late

Tiger Woods briefly seized a share of the third-round lead at the Memorial on Saturday, but two late bogeys saw the former world number one slip back at Muirfield Village.

A birdie at the par-five 15th saw the 14-time major champion tie for the lead at 11-under par.

But his charge was halted with bogeys at 16 and 18 as he signed for a four-under par 68 that left him on nine-under 207.

"I'm in position where if I shoot another good round like I had the last two days, I've got a chance," said Woods, whose last title came at the 2013 WGC Bridgestone Invitational in Akron, Ohio.

Woods, a five-time winner of the Jack Nicklaus-hosted event, was five-under heading into the round and again sent the huge gallery following him into a frenzy when he landed his second shot at the par-five fifth 13 feet behind the flag and holed the put for an eagle.

Woods then birdied the sixth, seventh and ninth holes to move to 10-under par for the tournament, just a shot behind the leading second round duo of American Kyle Stanley and Chilean teenager Joaquin Niemann who had yet to tee off.

Woods parred his next five holes, missing a birdie attempt form within four feet at the par-four 14th.

He did birdie the next, holing a 14-footer at 15. But he took the gloss from his round in three-putting from 46-feet for bogey at the par-three 16th and then three-putting from 32 feet at the last.

"Well, 16 and 18 - I know I shot 68 today but that's probably the highest score I could have possibly shot today," Woods said.

Woods is playing his ninth tournament of 2018 in his return from spinal fusion surgery last year. So far he has four top-12 finishes, including a tie for second at the Valspar Championship in March.

"I played really, really well. I played beautifully, actually. Had total control of what I was doing out there and just didn't finish it off.

"The good thing is I'm in position," Woods added. "Hopefully I won't be too far back with 14 or 15 (under par) might be leading at the end of the day.