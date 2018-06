Argentinian fifth seed Juan Martin del Potro reached the French Open fourth round for the first time in six years by seeing off Albert Ramos-Vinolas on Saturday.

The former US Open champion beat the Spanish 31st seed 7-5, 6-4, 6-1 to set up a last-16 tie with either American John Isner or Pierre-Hugues Herbert, the only remaining Frenchman in the draw.