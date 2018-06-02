Kashmir clashes after Indian paramilitary vehicle kills youth

Police fired tear gas and chilli spray grenades to disperse thousands of mourners taking part in a funeral procession for a youth who died on Saturday after being run over by a paramilitary vehicle in Indian Kashmir.

Protesters hurled back stones at Indian security forces in the latest outbreak of violence in the divided region's main city, Srinagar. At least four demonstrators were injured, according to police and eyewitnesses.

"There were some incidents of stone pelting in downtown but our (policemen) exhibited restraint and used minimum force," Kashmir police inspector general of police S.P. Pani told AFP.

Kaiser Bhat, 21, died in hospital after being hit by a Central Reserve Paramilitary Force vehicle near the city's Central Mosque on Friday during a demonstration against alleged police violence.

A video that allegedly shows the paramilitary vehicle hitting protesters has been widely shared on social media.

It shows scores of protesters throwing rocks at a lone vehicle as it races towards a crowd. Other images show two youths under the vehicle, one crying for help.

Officials said the driver has been charged with dangerous driving, while two other youths hit by the vehicle were still being treated.

"We have taken a strong note of yesterday's incident and will take strict action," S.P. Vaid, director general of Kashmir police, told AFP.

Authorities cut mobile internet services and put reinforced patrols on the streets Saturday, while separatist groups opposed to Indian rule called for a general strike.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since the end of British colonial rule in 1947 but both countries claim the territory in full.

India has about 500,000 soldiers in the part of Kashmir it controls, where scores of armed groups are fighting for independence or a merger with Pakistan.

India ordered a 30-day halt to its military operations in the Muslim-majority region for Ramadan. But violence has not abated.

Friday's protest erupted in response to clashes last week between police and protesters near the Central Mosque that left nearly 50 people injured. Devotees alleged the police fired tear gas and shotgun pellets inside the mosque.

Last month another protester was killed by a police armoured vehicle in Srinagar. Police initially denied involvement in the death until a video -- shot on a mobile phone -- showed the vehicle hitting the man.