French Open headlines and sidelines - Day 7

French Open headlines and sidelines on Saturday, the seventh day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

+ Sharapova thrashes Pliskova to set up potential Serena clash

+ Nadal cruises past Gasquet

+ Muguruza downs Stosur

+ Kvitova knocked out by Kontaveit

+ Serena plays Goerges later

Sidelines

Fabulous Fabio adds to Italian joy

-- Fabio Fognini ended British interest in the tournament by beating Kyle Edmund in five sets to reach the second week of the tournament for the first time since a run to the quarter-finals in 2011.

He joins compatriot Marco Cecchinato in the fourth round, making it two Italian men in the last 16 at Roland Garros for the first time since 1976.

Friends reunited

-- Karen Khachanov inflicted more French woe by completing a rain-interrupted win over Lucas Pouille on Philippe Chatrier. The 22-year-old will next face a familiar foe in German second seed Alexander Zverev.

"I think we know each other since we were 14," said the Russian. "Also we are good outside the court, with his parents, they know me also and I know them well. He's a nice guy and, yeah, that's what I can say."

Who's saying what

"Macadamia nut brittle..and do you know they only make that in Europe? They don't have that in the United States."

-- Stephens chats about Parisian ice-cream after making round four.

"Who doesn't know me?"

-- Khachanov after a reporter asks him to describe his playing style for people who don't know him.

"I'm not Maria Sharapova, people don't come up to me on the street or anything. Maybe I've been a little under the radar."

-- Estonia's Anett Kontaveit is making her progress at the French Open relatively unnoticed.

Numbers up

57 - unforced errors made by two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in her loss to Kontaveit. The Czech eighth seed also served 10 double faults.

2 - points won by Richard Gasquet in the first five games of his crushing 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 loss to Rafael Nadal.