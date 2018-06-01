Aussie Smith leads weather-disrupted US Women's Open

Australian Sarah Jane Smith fired a second-round 67 to grab a four-shot clubhouse lead before dangerous weather halted play at the US Women's Open in Alabama on Friday.

Smith carded her second straight five-under round for a 10-under total of 134 at Shoal Creek.

Fellow Australian Su Oh was in the clubhouse on six-under 138 after a second-round 68.

Smith had shared the overnight lead with Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Lee Jeong-eun -- who uses the numerical designator "6" with her name to distinguish her from five other Korean pros with the same name.

Ariya had birdied her first hole and was six-under for the tournament through four holes when the bad weather struck again at a course soaked by heavy downpours early in the week.

Lee, meanwhile, slipped down the leaderboard with a second-round 75 that left her eight adrift and tied for 12th when play was halted.

Smith, 33, is hoping for a breakthrough victory despite lackluster results so far in a season in which her best finish was a tie for 26th at the Kia Classic.

"I was definitely nervous, but not like I've been in the past," Smith said of heading out early with a share of the lead. "I was actually kind of happy with how I handled it a bit more today."

Smith teed off on 10 and promptly birdied 11, 12 and 13. She nabbed two more birdies before the turn and another at the par-five third before her only bogey of the day, a three-putt at eight.

"I just felt really easy," said Smith, who is seeking a first win since joining the tour in 2006.

Smith said a switch back to her old irons, a reversion to a conventional putting grip and advice from coach Sean Foley -- who basically told her to just stick with it -- had helped her pull her game together.

Now she'll just try to stay on an even keel throughout the weekend.

"I hope to show up like it's another day," said Smith, whose husband, Duane, is her caddie. "I'm happy with the way I'm playing. I feel comfortable on the greens which has been something that has been a little bit off. So it's nice to feel like I'm seeing the greens really well and seeing some putts go in. Hopefully that keeps going."