Asian markets fluctuate as US tariffs spark fresh trade war fears

Asian investors shifted uneasily on Friday as fears of a trade war blasted back to the fore after Donald Trump imposed stiff tariffs on European, Mexican and Canadian steel and aluminium.

The move sparked immediate countermeasures by Mexico and Canada, while the European Union threatened a similar response, throwing up the prospect of a painful conflict between some of the world's biggest economies.

French President Emmanuel Macron labelled the move "illegal".

It also overshadowed news that Italy's populist parties had reached a deal to revive a coalition government and avoid a snap election that many had feared could be used as a referendum on the country's euro membership.

However, while some say the measures -- which followed US warnings that tariffs on some Chinese goods were still up in the air -- are a White House ploy to gain the upper hand in ongoing talks, others warn the issue could blow up.

"While markets overreacted to the Italian mess a couple of days back, it strikes me they might be under-reacting to the real -- distractive -- negatives of this trade skirmish developing into a trade war," said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at AxiTrader.

"My guess is that many traders and investors see this as another negotiating tactic from the Trump Administration," he said.

"But we are now genuinely faced with the type of tit-for-tat trade spat, of which there will be few winners and which could materially impact global growth and relations."

Eyes on jobs and G7

McKenna also warned Trump was at risk of being overwhelmed as he fights several battles at once, with North Korea, Iran, trade and the Russia investigation at home among the major issues in his inbox.

Hong Kong edged up 0.1 percent and Tokyo ended the morning 0.3 percent higher while Seoul gained 0.7 percent.

But Shanghai fell 0.2 percent with no early boost to companies listed on MSCI's emerging market index for the first time.

Inclusion means for the first time major investors wanting to track the index will have to buy stocks in the more than 200 mainland firms, though their weighting for now is miniscule, making up just 0.4 percent of it.

Sydney dropped 0.3 percent, Singapore was 0.1 percent off and Wellington dropped 0.2 percent.

Investors are now looking ahead to the release Friday of US jobs data, hoping for an idea about Federal Reserve interest rate policy.

Also, a Group of Seven finance ministers meeting is due to take place at the weekend, with analysts looking for a possible fracture as Trump embarks on a unilateral "America First" agenda.

On currency markets the euro was holding its ground, having surged from 10-month lows on the news from Rome, which brought some much-needed relief after days of uncertainty.

Key figures around 0300 GMT

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 0.3 percent at 22,273.50 (break)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng: UP 0.1 percent at 30,493.36

Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 0.2 percent at 3,088.29

Euro/dollar: DOWN at $1.1691 from $1.1695 at 2100 GMT

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.3290 from $1.3293

Dollar/yen: UP at 108.92 yen from 108.81 yen

Oil - West Texas Intermediate: DOWN six cents at $66.98 per barrel

Oil - Brent Crude: UP six cents at $77.62 per barrel (new contract)

New York - Dow Jones: DOWN 1.0 percent at 24,415.84 (close)

London - FTSE 100: DOWN 0.2 percent at 7,678.20 (close)