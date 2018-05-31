Cavaliers coach Lue reveals treatment for anxiety

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue shed light on his mysterious health problems on Thursday, revealing to ESPN in an interview that he had been receiving treatment for anxiety.

Lue was forced to take a medical leave of absence in March, after being forced to leave the bench on several occasions during the season.

The Cavs coach told ESPN he had been suffering from chest pains and had coughed up blood before receiving treatment and making changes to his diet.

"I'm glad it wasn't anything serious," Lue told ESPN ahead of Cleveland's opening game one of the NBA Finals against Golden State here Thursday. "Just anxiety, and the medication I'm on is great. No more chest pains, so everything's been great."

Lue said changes to lifestyle and medication had helped treat his stress.

"I think for the first time in my career, 20 years, I had a chance to focus on me. It wasn't as bad as people thought it was. But I did have some chest pains for the last couple of years. And I was just trying to be able to get through it not knowing what was wrong with me," Lue said.

"So the two weeks I took off, just finally had a chance to focus on myself and change my diet. Hired a chef. Stopped drinking as many Shirley Temples. And stopped with the sweets and got back to taking care of myself. Now I feel great."

Lue said he had received support from across the league, including Golden State counterpart Steve Kerr.

"When you're in this position, you're in the NBA, and you have your family and your friends and everybody you want to take care of and make sure they're comfortable, you kind of lose sight of yourself and what it takes for you," Lue said.

"So being able to do that and get sleep now regularly is great."