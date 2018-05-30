French Open headlines and sidelines - Day 4

French Open headlines and sidelines on Wednesday, the fourth day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

+ Second seed Zverev survives five-set scare

+ Djokovic into 3rd round for 13th time

+ Top seed Halep overcomes nightmare start

+ Road trip king Trungelliti in exit lane

+ Serena (and catsuit), Venus win doubles opener

+ Dimitrov, Nishikori need five sets to progress

Sidelines

Beers on grandma

-- Marco Trungelliti, the lucky loser who drove 1,000km in nine hours to make the main draw after being handed a last-minute spot, was knocked out in the second round on Wednesday and then celebrated with a beer...or two.

"My grandmother had a beer when I finished the game. Me too, with her. This is over, there are no more lucky losers, nothing more for me. Drinking a beer once in a while is fine and you do not always have the opportunity to have a beer with your grandmother," he said.

Playing to win -- 1

-- When Naomi Osaka isn't at the tournament, she's usually to be found huddled over a PlayStation console.

"It's sort of consumed my time a little bit because if I have 30 minutes, then I'll just sit there, and I might be a little bit late. Like, I'll spend 35 minutes, and then I'm like, Oh, my God. It's 30 minutes past, and then I have to rush out the door. So if I'm ever late to anything, you know why."

Playing to win -- 2

-- Alexander Zverev also reaches for the controller when he gets home from Roland Garros.

"I play a lot of PlayStation, to be honest. I play with (Brazilian player) Marcelo Melo and he can't beat me. That makes me very happy. That's my evening routine."

Tears for cheers

-- French player Julien Benneteau, who has already announced that this will be his last Roland Garros, wept tears of joy after seeing off Argentina's Leonardo Mayer 2-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-2, 6-3.

"I didn't know whether it would happen at the beginning of the match or going on to the court, getting out of the locker room," he said.

Who's saying what

"J'ai fait mon best."

-- Novak Djokovic temporarily losing his mastery of the French language in his on-court interview after beating Spain's Jaume Munar.

"I think my most favourite would be the one that I win."

-- Japan's Osaka on her favourite Grand Slam tournament

"I am negative, too, of course, but not that much, which is good."

--Petra Kvitova on her happy demeanour

"To sit here and talk about how tough it is and you have people starving to death, there is no point in talking about that."

-- Novak Djokovic yearns for perspective over his recent elbow injury.

Numbers up

19 -- break points saved by Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta when he defeated Argentina's Federico Delbonis 7-6 (7/0), 7-6 (7/2), 3-6, 6-4 to make the third round.

50 -- combined difference in height (cm) between Venus and Serena Williams and their doubles opponents, Shuko Aoyama and Miyu Kato of Japan.

51 -- minutes it took second seed Caroline Wozniacki to storm to a 6-1, 6-0 thrashing of Spanish qualifier Georgina Garcia Perez.