French Open headlines and sidelines - Day 3

French Open headlines and sidelines on Tuesday, the third day of the 2018 tournament:

Headlines

+ Serena wins on Grand Slam comeback

+ Nadal battles past Bolelli

+ Sharapova survives scare on French Open return

+ Shapovalov claims comfortable debut victory

+ Wins for Cilic, Muguruza

Sidelines

Lopez to equal Federer record

-- Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez will equal Roger Federer's record for most consecutive Grand Slam tournaments played when he features in his 65th straight major.

The 36-year-old started his incredible run at Roland Garros back in 2002, with his best Slam effort three quarter-final appearances -- twice at Wimbledon and once at the US Open.

He will start his 18th successive French Open campaign against lucky loser Sergiy Stakhovsky later on Tuesday. He has never passed the fourth round.

Delight for Mattek-Sands after horror injury

-- Colourful American Bethanie Mattek-Sands claimed an emotional first Tour-level singles win since suffering a horrific knee injury at Wimbledon last July.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 202, beat Johanna Larsson 6-4, 6-3 out on Court 14.

A long time waiting for Duckworth

-- Australian James Duckworth played his first Tour-level match since the 2017 Australian Open after suffering from a foot injury which required surgery.

Now ranked 1,072 in the world, the 26-year-old Duckworth was handed a match against world number four Marin Cilic on Court Philippe Chatrier, equipping himself well but falling to a 6-3, 7-5, 7-6 (7/4) defeat.

Who's saying what

"That's expected first Grand Slam back. Nike does a really good job of making statements."

-- Maria Sharapova on Serena Williams's eye-catching black catsuit.

"Off the menu, I try to practice with my team. It's definitely a goal for me to get fluent in French, but it's a process, you know. I'm learning a bit of Italian, bit of French, a bit of everything."

-- Rising star Denis Shapovalov hoping to become multilingual

"So it's a serve that recreational players don't really have the luxury of having. I mean, of course I'm big, but it's something I've done my whole life. It's like a golfer hitting a 150-yard shot right online every single time."

-- Big-serving John Isner attempts to explain how to produce a kick serve

"No, I don't know her. I'm going to look her up, but I don't know her."

-- Former champion Garbine Muguruza will enter into the unknown in the second round against French wildcard and World no. 257 Fiona Ferro

Numbers up

486 -- Days since Serena Williams played her previous Grand Slam match -- a final victory over sister Venus at the 2017 Australian Open

451 -- Serena's ranking after her lengthy absence

4 -- Amount of set points saved by Rafael Nadal in his entertaining victory over lucky loser Simone Bolelli

80 -- Wins for Nadal at Roland Garros in his career. He has only lost twice